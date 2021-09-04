Oklahoma St. 23, Missouri State 16

Missouri St. 0 3 6 7 \u2014 16 Oklahoma St. 6 14 0 3 \u2014 23 First Quarter OKST_Anderson 4 pass from Illingworth (kick failed), 9:47. Second Quarter OKST_Warren 1 run (Hale kick), 11:38. OKST_L.Brown 11 run (Hale kick), 10:57. MOSU_FG Pizano 30, 2:00. Third Quarter MOSU_FG Pizano 48, 7:27. MOSU_FG Pizano 33, 1:17. Fourth Quarter OKST_FG Hale 35, 13:05. MOSU_Scott 8 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 3:06. ___ MOSU OKST First downs 21 16 Total Net Yards 336 364 Rushes-yards 37-104 27-48 Passing 232 316 Punt Returns 2-5 3-15 Kickoff Returns 3-63 1-36 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-45-0 23-41-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-41 1-8 Punts 6-49.5 7-45.429 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-1 Penalties-Yards 8-53 10-68 Time of Possession 35:25 24:11 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Missouri St., Latulas 6-45, Shelley 17-32, Little 10-18, Mason 3-7, Mitchell 1-2. Oklahoma St., L.Brown 14-23, Jackson 3-14, Johnson 1-13, Warren 6-9, (Team) 1-(minus 5), Illingworth 2-(minus 6). PASSING_Missouri St., Shelley 24-44-0-232, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Oklahoma St., Illingworth 23-41-1-316. RECEIVING_Missouri St., Lane 8-78, Tiavaasue 4-18, Scott 3-40, Vick 2-32, Little 2-16, Murray 1-14, I.Smith 1-13, Mitchell 1-12, Clinton 1-10, Latulas 1-(minus 1). Oklahoma St., Presley 4-68, T.Martin 3-67, Br.Green 3-41, (Team) 3-36, Bray 2-52, Warren 2-16, L.Brown 2-2, Owens 1-28, Anderson 1-4, Bl.Green 1-3, Johnson 1-(minus 1). MISSED FIELD GOALS_Missouri St., Pizano 51.