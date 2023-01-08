Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Bullock 3-7 0-0 9, Wood 8-13 10-12 27, Powell 0-0 6-8 6, Dinwiddie 6-16 8-10 21, Hardaway Jr. 6-18 3-4 19, Bertans 3-5 0-0 9, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Pinson 1-2 0-0 3, Hardy 2-8 4-6 9, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-2 2-2 6, Wright IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 33-42 109.
