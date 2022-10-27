Oklahoma City 118, L.A. Clippers 110

George 4-12 2-2 10, Te.Mann 3-5 0-0 6, Zubac 4-9 4-6 12, Jackson 8-13 0-0 18, Powell 9-15 1-2 21, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Diabate 1-1 1-1 3, Batum 3-4 0-0 7, Coffey 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 1-2 3, Boston Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10, Wall 6-12 4-5 17. Totals 44-82 13-18 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title