Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|House Jr.
|38:52
|8-15
|1-1
|1-6
|1
|3
|21
|Tucker
|37:55
|4-10
|0-0
|2-11
|1
|5
|11
|Covington
|34:11
|5-11
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|14
|Gordon
|31:08
|8-15
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|23
|Harden
|42:49
|11-25
|4-5
|1-8
|15
|5
|32
|Green
|31:42
|4-10
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|10
|Rivers
|14:53
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|McLemore
|8:30
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|41-91
|9-10
|8-40
|25
|23
|114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 23-58, .397 (Harden 6-15, Covington 4-8, House Jr. 4-10, Gordon 3-8, Tucker 3-8, Green 2-6, McLemore 1-2, Rivers 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Covington 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Harden 6, Tucker 3, Covington 2, Gordon, Green, House Jr.).
Steals: 7 (Harden 4, Gordon 2, House Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gallinari
|29:20
|3-10
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|9
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|43:54
|7-17
|2-2
|2-12
|6
|2
|18
|Adams
|26:19
|4-5
|4-6
|4-8
|1
|1
|12
|Dort
|35:11
|3-10
|0-2
|1-5
|2
|5
|9
|Paul
|37:10
|10-19
|6-6
|0-6
|3
|3
|26
|Schroder
|31:07
|10-16
|6-7
|0-1
|3
|2
|30
|Bazley
|18:40
|3-5
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|7
|Noel
|15:02
|2-3
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|2
|6
|Ferguson
|3:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-86
|22-28
|9-46
|16
|16
|117
Percentages: FG .488, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Schroder 4-7, Dort 3-9, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5, Bazley 1-2, Gallinari 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, Paul 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 14 (Adams 3, Paul 3, Dort 2, Gallinari 2, Schroder 2, Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander).
Steals: 6 (Paul 3, Dort, Ferguson, Gallinari).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Houston
|37
|23
|33
|21
|—
|114
|Oklahoma City
|35
|25
|32
|25
|—
|117
T_2:26.