https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Oilers-say-McDavid-tests-positive-for-COVID-19-15623616.php
Oilers say McDavid tests positive for COVID-19
Recommended Video:
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers say Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team says the star forward is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms.
The 23-year-old McDavid is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.
___
More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL
View Comments