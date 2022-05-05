Ohtani's Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Making his pitching debut in Babe Ruth’s original ballpark, the sport’s biggest two-way star since Ruth induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters — a career high for Ohtani (3-2) and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.