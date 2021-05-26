Ohtani hits 15th HR in 6-run 4th, Angels defeat Rangers 11-5 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 12:57 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney got his first win in eight weeks and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-5 Tuesday night.
Ohtani scorched a cutter by Brett de Geus down the right-field line for a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning. The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani's bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015.