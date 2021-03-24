Ohio State's Liddell speaks out about social-media abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star E.J. Liddell says he'll continue speaking out against social-media users who direct racist, abusive and threatening messages at him and other athletes.
Liddell was rattled by a social-media rant directed at him after the Buckeyes were upset by Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Ohio State took the threats seriously enough to alert police, and Liddell decided to make them public via a Twitter post that has been liked over 223,000 times, retweeted more than 17,000 times and attracted national media attention.