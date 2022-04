Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to shallow right field, Tony Kemp to Seth Brown. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown. Bryce Harper hit by pitch. Nick Castellanos homers to center field. Bryce Harper scores. Rhys Hoskins doubles to deep right center field. Jean Segura grounds out to shallow infield, Tony Kemp to Seth Brown.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Athletics 0.

Phillies sixth. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. Jean Segura homers to left field. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Seth Brown. Alec Bohm walks. Matt Vierling flies out to shallow center field to Chad Pinder.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Athletics 0.

Athletics eighth. Sheldon Neuse pinch-hitting for Seth Brown. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to shortstop, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep right field. Kevin Smith strikes out on a foul tip. Stephen Piscotty singles to deep right center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Cristian Pache flies out to deep center field to Matt Vierling.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Athletics 1.

Athletics ninth. Tony Kemp walks. Jed Lowrie singles to shallow left field. Tony Kemp scores. Sean Murphy grounds out to shortstop. Jed Lowrie out at second. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Athletics 2.