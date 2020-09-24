Oakland-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Athletics first. Tommy La Stella doubles. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep center field. Tommy La Stella scores. Marcus Semien walks. Jake Lamb grounds out to shallow infield, Kike Hernandez to Max Muncy. Marcus Semien to second. Robbie Grossman to third. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Marcus Semien scores. Robbie Grossman scores. Throwing error by Cody Bellinger. Stephen Piscotty strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers third. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Corey Seager singles to right field. Justin Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Corey Seager out at second. Max Muncy homers to right field. Justin Turner scores. Will Smith grounds out to third base, Jake Lamb to Mark Canha.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Dodgers 2.

Athletics seventh. Mark Canha walks. Stephen Piscotty singles to right field. Mark Canha to second. Khris Davis flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Ramon Laureano singles to shallow infield. Stephen Piscotty to second. Mark Canha scores. Jonah Heim flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Tommy La Stella pops out to shallow center field to Corey Seager.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers seventh. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Chris Taylor flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Kike Hernandez flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Mookie Betts lines out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Dodgers 3.

Dodgers eighth. Corey Seager pops out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien. Edwin Rios homers to right field. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Will Smith strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Dodgers 4.

Athletics ninth. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Stephen Piscotty singles to right field. Khris Davis flies out to shallow center field to Cody Bellinger. Ramon Laureano homers to left field. Stephen Piscotty scores. Jonah Heim pops out to shallow infield to Corey Seager.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 6, Dodgers 4.