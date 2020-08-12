Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

Athletics first. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy La Stella to Albert Pujols. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to right field. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Rendon to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Angels 0.

Angels first. David Fletcher grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. Tommy La Stella grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Matt Olson. Mike Trout homers to center field. Anthony Rendon grounds out to shallow center field, Tony Kemp to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Angels 1.

Athletics second. Mark Canha doubles to deep center field. Robbie Grossman homers to center field. Mark Canha scores. Stephen Piscotty grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Albert Pujols. Tony Kemp grounds out to shallow infield, Griffin Canning to Albert Pujols. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Griffin Canning to Albert Pujols.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Angels 1.

Angels third. Jo Adell grounds out to second base, Tony Kemp to Matt Olson. Brian Goodwin doubles to deep right center field. David Fletcher singles to third base. Brian Goodwin to third. Tommy La Stella singles to shallow right field. David Fletcher to third. Brian Goodwin scores. Mike Trout out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty. David Fletcher scores. Anthony Rendon flies out to Stephen Piscotty.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Angels 3.

Athletics fourth. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow right field, Albert Pujols to Griffin Canning. Stephen Piscotty homers to left field. Tony Kemp grounds out to shallow right field, Tommy La Stella to Albert Pujols. Sean Murphy flies out to right field to Jo Adell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 4, Angels 3.

Athletics fifth. Marcus Semien doubles to left center field. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. Matt Olson flies out to left field to Brian Goodwin. Matt Chapman doubles to deep left field. Marcus Semien scores. Mark Canha flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Angels 3.

Angels sixth. Tommy La Stella lines out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Anthony Rendon homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani walks. Albert Pujols called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 5, Angels 4.

Athletics eighth. Mark Canha grounds out to shortstop, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols. Robbie Grossman walks. Stephen Piscotty walks. Robbie Grossman to second. Chad Pinder reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stephen Piscotty out at second. Robbie Grossman to third. Sean Murphy walks. Chad Pinder to second. Marcus Semien walks. Sean Murphy to second. Chad Pinder to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Ramon Laureano singles to center field. Marcus Semien to third. Sean Murphy scores. Chad Pinder scores. Matt Olson flies out to deep right field to Jo Adell.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 8, Angels 4.