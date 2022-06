Royals third. Edward Olivares homers to left field. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Sheldon Neuse. Whit Merrifield walks. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow left field. Whit Merrifield to second. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging. Hunter Dozier flies out to right center field to Seth Brown.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics fourth. Tony Kemp singles to shallow center field. Jonah Bride flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp steals second. Seth Brown singles to center field. Tony Kemp scores. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Seth Brown to third. Stephen Vogt grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Zack Greinke.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 1, Royals 1.

Royals fifth. Edward Olivares homers to left field. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to shallow left field, Jonah Bride to Sheldon Neuse. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi singles to left center field. Bobby Witt Jr. lines out to deep right field to Seth Brown.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 2, Athletics 1.

Royals sixth. Hunter Dozier doubles to deep right center field. MJ Melendez walks. Carlos Santana singles to left field, tagged out at second, Tony Kemp to Nick Allen. MJ Melendez to third. Hunter Dozier scores. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Edward Olivares grounds out to third base, Jonah Bride to Sheldon Neuse.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Athletics 1.