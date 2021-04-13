Oakland-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks second. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to left field. Nick Ahmed flies out to shallow right field to Stephen Piscotty. David Peralta walks. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Carson Kelly homers to left field. David Peralta scores. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Wyatt Mathisen lines out to deep left field to Mark Canha. Zac Gallen singles to shallow infield. Tim Locastro reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Zac Gallen out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Athletics 0.