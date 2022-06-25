Skip to main content
Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 14 8 Totals 37 7 10 7
Kemp lf 5 3 3 2 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
Pache cf 1 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Bride 3b 4 0 1 1 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 1
Laureano cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Olivares rf 5 0 0 0
Brown rf-lf 5 1 2 2 Coleman p 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 5 0 2 2 Melendez dh-c 4 1 2 0
Bethancourt dh 5 1 1 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 0 0
Neuse 1b 5 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 2 1 0
Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 Taylor cf 5 2 3 3
Allen 2b 3 2 1 1 Gallagher c 3 0 2 3
Isbel pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Oakland 201 200 121 9
Kansas City 001 201 030 7

E_Bride (2), Witt Jr. (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Kemp 2 (9), Andrus (17), Allen (3), Brown (13), Bethancourt (11), Santana (9), Gallagher 2 (4). HR_Kemp (2), Witt Jr. (11), Taylor (5). SB_Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Koenig 4 2-3 5 3 3 3 4
Puk 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Jackson W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moll 0 1 3 3 3 0
Trivino S,3-4 2 2 0 0 1 3
Kansas City
Keller L,2-9 3 2-3 8 5 4 2 4
Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mengden 2 4 1 1 0 3
Clarke 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Griffin 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Coleman 1 1 1 1 1 0

Moll pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Mengden pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Koenig, Puk, Keller, Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:46. A_13,543 (37,903).

