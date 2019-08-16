Oakland 7, Houston 6

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 31 7 8 7 Springer cf 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 Brantley lf 4 3 3 2 Chapman 3b 4 3 3 2 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 Olson 1b 4 2 2 4 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 2 2 2 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Joseph 2b 3 1 2 1 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Pinder cf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Herrmann c 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 0 0 0 0

Houston 000 211 110 — 6 Oakland 000 402 01x — 7

DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (29), Correa 2 (19), Brantley 2 (18), Olson 2 (25), Joseph (1), Chapman 2 (29).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Sanchez 5 1-3 7 6 6 2 3 Rondón 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Devenski, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 3

Oakland Fiers 6 6 5 5 1 3 Petit, H, 22 1 0 0 0 1 0 Treinen, BS, 16-19 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Diekman, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks, S, 14-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:35. A_15,323 (46,765).