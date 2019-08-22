https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Oakland-6-N-Y-Yankees-4-14369565.php
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pinder lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Tauchman cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wade pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|010
|001
|200
|—
|4
|Oakland
|022
|011
|00x
|—
|6
E_Pinder (4). DP_New York 0, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 10, Oakland 3. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Profar (18). HR_Ford (5), Davis (18), Semien (22), Piscotty (13). SF_Tauchman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ L,10-8
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Green
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Fiers W,12-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Diekman H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit H,24
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Treinen H,2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puk H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hendriks S,15-19
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Happ pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Petit pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Happ (Phegley).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:02. A_22,017 (46,765).
