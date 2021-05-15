Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 33 1 6 1
Laureano cf 5 1 1 1 Arraez lf 4 0 1 0
Moreland dh 3 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1
Canha ph-dh 2 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Larnach rf 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 0 Astudillo 1b-c 4 0 1 0
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 2 Kepler cf 2 0 1 0
Brown lf 2 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Pinder ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Rortvedt c 2 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 2 Sanó ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Oakland 001 022 010 6
Minnesota 000 001 000 1

E_Andrus (5). DP_Oakland 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moreland (4), Astudillo (4). HR_Laureano (8), Murphy (5), Piscotty (4), Canha (6), Donaldson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas W,5-2 6 4 1 1 1 4
Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
Shoemaker L,2-4 6 5 5 5 2 4
Law 2 1 1 1 1 4
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:00. A_9,778 (38,544).

More for you