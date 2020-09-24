https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Oakland-6-L-A-Dodgers-4-15593015.php
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Recommended Video:
|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Canha 1b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|300
|000
|102
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|110
|—
|4
E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_La Stella (5), Grossman (12). HR_Laureano (6), Muncy (12), Bellinger (12), Ríos (6). SB_Piscotty (4). SF_Canha (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Soria H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hendriks S,14-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Kelly
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Treinen L,3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:52.
View Comments