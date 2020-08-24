https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Oakland-5-L-A-Angels-4-15509137.php
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|La Stella 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Barreto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Adell rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|003
|010
|000
|0
|—
|4
|Oakland
|200
|002
|000
|1
|—
|5
E_Adell (2). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Oakland 9. 2B_Chapman (9), Grossman (7). HR_Ohtani (5). SB_Piscotty (2), Trout (2). SF_Canha (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Bundy
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|2
|1
|6
|Mayers BS,0-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peña
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buttrey L,1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Montas
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hendriks W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Buttrey (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.
T_3:40.
