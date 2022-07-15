Oakland 5, Houston 1

E_Peña (13), Meyers (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B_Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR_Bolt (2). SF_Siri (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin W,4-7 6 3 1 1 1 4 Acevedo H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2 Jackson H,17 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Puk H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Urquidy L,8-4 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9 Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Martinez 2 2 2 2 0 0

WP_Urquidy(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:39. A_39,434 (41,168).