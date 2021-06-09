Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 30 5 6 5
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Canha cf-lf 4 0 0 1
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 0
Escobar 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Bolt cf 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 2 2 1 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
P.Smith lf 4 0 2 0 Moreland dh 4 1 1 0
Peralta dh 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 2 1 0 1
Reddick rf 2 0 0 1 Brown rf 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Pinder ph-rf 3 1 3 1
Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1
Cabrera ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Kemp lf-2b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 2 0 0 1
Arizona 010 000 100 2
Oakland 000 500 00x 5

LOB_Arizona 4, Oakland 6. HR_Walker (2). SF_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Duplantier L,0-2 3 2 4 4 3 4
Young 3 3 1 1 2 4
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Bassitt W,6-2 7 4 2 2 1 6
Petit H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino S,9-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Duplantier pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:44. A_3,695 (46,847).

