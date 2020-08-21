https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Oakland-5-Arizona-1-15503479.php
Oakland 5, Arizona 1
Recommended Video:
|Arizona
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Locastro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cron dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|100
|200
|02x
|—
|5
DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 6. 2B_K.Marte (7), Davis (2), Canha (5). HR_Escobar (3), Chapman 2 (8), Olson (9). SB_Canha (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Young L,1-1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Crichton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|López
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Manaea W,1-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Wendelken H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
López pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:49.
View Comments