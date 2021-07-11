Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 31 1 5 1
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 García dh 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Hicks c 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 Dahl rf 4 1 3 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 1 White cf 3 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 b-Heim ph 1 0 0 0
Wilson lf 2 0 0 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 1 0
a-Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 1 1
Schwindel dh 3 0 0 0
Oakland 020 101 000 4
Texas 000 010 000 1

E_Lowe (5). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 2, Texas 6. 2B_Andrus (19), Solak (11). HR_Lowrie (10), Murphy (12), Olson 2 (23). SB_J.Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt, W, 10-2 7 4 1 1 1 3
Petit, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
Allard, L, 2-6 6 5 4 4 0 3
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 0
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Bassitt (García).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Joe West.

T_2:39. A_30,531 (40,300).