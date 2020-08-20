Recommended Video:

Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 30 4 6 4
Locastro lf 3 1 1 0 Semien ss 5 0 1 0
K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0
S.Marte cf 3 0 0 1 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 2 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Canha dh 2 1 1 2
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 2 0 1 2
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0
Cron dh 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 0
a-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0
Varsho c 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 010 1
Oakland 202 000 00x 4

DP_Arizona 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Grossman (5), Chapman (7), Murphy (3). HR_Canha (3). SB_Locastro (1). SF_S.Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly, L, 3-2 5 5 4 4 2 7
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 1 1
Clarke 2 0 0 0 3 1
Oakland
Luzardo, W, 2-0 6 1-3 4 0 0 2 7
Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hendriks, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_M.Kelly (Canha), Luzardo (Cron). WP_Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:57.