Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 35 3 9 3
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 2 0
Stanton dh 4 0 2 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Gallo lf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 2 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0
Sánchez c 3 1 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf-rf 4 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0
Wade ss 1 0 1 0 Kemp ph-lf 2 1 2 2
Rizzo ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 100 1
Oakland 000 100 02x 3

E_Urshela 2 (8), Gomes (1), M.Chapman (5). DP_New York 0, Oakland 2. LOB_New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B_Canha (20). HR_Kemp (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery 6 6 1 0 0 3
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 1 1
Green L,7-6 1 2 2 2 0 0
Oakland
Blackburn 5 5 0 0 1 1
Petit H,19 1 0 0 0 1 1
Diekman BS,7-13 1 0 1 0 1 2
Guerra W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chafin S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Blackburn (Wade). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Will Little; Third, Tony Randazzo.

More for you

T_3:12. A_18,468 (46,847).