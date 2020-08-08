https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Oakland-3-Houston-2-15468685.php
Oakland 3, Houston 2
|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|45
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|45
|3
|10
|3
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|7
|0
|2
|1
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Canha rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Allen c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100
|000
|2
|—
|3
DP_Houston 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Houston 13, Oakland 18. 2B_Tucker (4), Bregman (5), Davis (1), Chapman (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Grossman (1). S_Maldonado (1), Kemp (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|James BS,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Scrubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Castellanos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sneed L,0-2 BS,0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Oakland
|Bassitt
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken W,1-0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Greinke (Grossman), Paredes (Grossman), Castellanos (Laureano). WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_4:13.
