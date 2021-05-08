Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

E_Zunino (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 6. 2B_Brosseau (4), Lowrie (10). HR_Brown (4). SB_Andrus (3), Canha (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Hill 6 2 0 0 2 4 Kittredge 1 3 1 1 0 1 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 3 Springs L,2-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0

Oakland Manaea 7 1-3 2 1 1 1 10 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Petit pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Hill (Canha). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:28. A_5,058 (46,847).