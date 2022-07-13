Oakland 14, Texas 7

E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), Semien (12), Seager (21). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). SF_Machín (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian 5 4 3 3 1 4 Moll H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Puk H,10 2 0 0 0 0 3 Trivino BS,7-9 1 3 2 2 0 2 Jackson BS,1-3 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2 Snead W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Pruitt 1 1 1 0 0 1

Texas Otto 4 1-3 6 4 4 1 3 Moore 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Bush 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 1 Burke 1 1 0 0 0 1 Martin 1 1 1 0 0 0 Santana L,3-4 1 1-3 2 6 5 3 1 Allard 2-3 1 2 2 1 0

WP_Jackson(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).