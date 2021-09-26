OT interception lifts No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20 MATT SCHOCH, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 12:11 a.m.
1 of9 Michigan State's Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right, looks to throw as Michigan State's Michael Dowell, left, defends during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates his rushing touchdown against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) escapes from Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) and Jacob Slade, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, center, scrambles against Nebraska's Garrett Nelson, left, and JoJo Domann (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis/AP Show More Show Less
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez's pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep No. 20 Michigan State unbeaten with a 23-20 win over Nebraska on Saturday night.
The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won despite not recording a first down in the second half and totaling just 14 yards in the third and fourth quarters.