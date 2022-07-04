O's beat Rangers 7-6 on a hit batter, 37-44 at midpoint TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 5:43 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season's halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday.
Rookie Adley Rutschman, who began the day in an 0-for-18 skid, tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.
TODD KARPOVICH