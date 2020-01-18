Nzekwesi leads Oral Roberts past Purdue Fort Wayne 92-68

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored a season-high 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Oral Robertsto a 92-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Deondre Burns added 15 points and Max Abmas 14 for the Golden Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Summit League), who have won four straight. R.J. Fuqua missed his only shot and didn't score but had a career-high nine assists.

Brian Patrick scored 18 points for the Mastodons (9-11, 2-3), Matt Holba added 14 and Deonte Billups 12 with seven rebounds.

Oral Roberts shot 60% (27 of 62) with 10 3-pointers while Purdue Fort Waye shot 41% with 10 3s.

