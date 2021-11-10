Nylander, Campbell lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Flyers AARON BRACY, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021
1 of11 Toronto Maple Leafs' Nick Ritchie, from left, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitchell Marner celebrate after Nylander's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Toronto Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell dives to cover a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Toronto Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase, center, and Alexander Kerfoot, right, celebrate after Kase's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Toronto Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell (36) clears the puck as Rasmus Sandin (38) and Joel Farabee (86) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, right, tries to keep the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured captain John Tavares and won for the sixth time in seven games. Campbell got his sixth career shutout.