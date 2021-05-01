Not a need: LA Rams add depth, don't seek starters in draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams feel they got what they needed out of the NFL draft, and that doesn't necessarily include a starter at any position.
The Rams reaffirmed their belief in the remaining veterans on their free agency-depleted roster with their actions in the draft. Where some observers saw roster needs that could be addressed after the departure of six starters in free agency and trades, the Rams' top brass sees already solid depth that will only be supplemented by their nine draft picks and a slew of undrafted free agent signings.