EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half to defeat New Orleans 83-67 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied 35-all at halftime before New Orleans opened the second half with a 9-2 run. Northwestern (3-0) regained the lead at 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Julian Roper near the 10-minute mark.