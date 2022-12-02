Northwestern St. 102, Stephen F. Austin 96

Wilmore 0-1 0-0 0, J.Black 4-8 0-0 11, Haney 5-13 0-0 12, Sharp 8-16 16-17 34, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Prim 2-4 7-8 12, Hampton 4-5 3-3 11, McDonald 2-6 0-0 5, Hill 7-8 1-2 17. Totals 32-62 27-30 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title