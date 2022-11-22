Northwestern 76, Niagara 38

Rutledge 0-5 1-2 1, O'Neil 3-6 0-0 7, Angel Parker 0-8 2-2 2, Aaliyah Parker 4-20 5-8 14, Yelle 2-7 0-0 4, Faulcon 2-9 2-2 6, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0, Fiddler 0-3 0-0 0, Hicks 1-2 0-0 2, Roe 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 13-63 10-14 38
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title