Northern Arizona beats Southern Utah 28-20

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Keondre Wudtee passed for 289 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards and two TDs on Saturday night, and Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 28-20 to earn a sweep in the spring 2021 season.

The Lumberjacks (2-2, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) scored touchdowns on four of five straight possessions beginning with Wudtee’s 1-yard TD pass to Kevin Daniels with 7 seconds left in the first half. That capped a seven-play, 63-drive that took only 38 seconds, coming after Southern Utah scored with 52 seconds left in the quarter to take a 14-0 lead.