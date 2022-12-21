Northeastern 73, Davidson 70

Doherty 5-10 3-4 13, King 2-6 0-0 5, Telfort 8-13 2-3 20, Troutman 1-8 2-2 4, Turner 4-5 1-2 12, McClintock 4-4 0-0 10, Nwagha 2-3 0-0 4, Stucke 1-4 0-0 3, Pridgen 0-4 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 8-11 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title