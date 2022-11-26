North Texas 68, Long Beach St. 47

Ousmane 7-10 6-10 20, Eady 1-2 0-0 3, Huntsberry 7-11 4-4 22, Perry 4-11 2-4 12, Scott 2-3 2-4 7, R.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Martinez 0-6 0-0 0, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Allo 0-0 0-0 0, Mattu 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 14-22 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title