North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65

Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I.Crawford 6-13 13-15 25, J.Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, C.Williams 4-14 8-9 17, Willis 5-6 0-0 13, Hunter 2-5 0-0 4, Bullock 0-0 1-2 1, Mangum 0-1 0-0 0, T.Williams 0-1 3-3 3. Totals 18-42 25-29 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title