North Texas 62, UMass 44

Ousmane 2-7 4-6 8, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 3-15 8-10 14, Perry 6-14 9-11 23, Scott 0-2 3-4 3, Martinez 1-4 0-1 3, Stone 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 16-52 26-34 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title