Skip to main content
Sports

North Texas 61, Fresno St. 52

I.Moore 4-5 2-4 11, Baker 5-11 1-4 12, Campbell 4-8 5-6 14, Hill 2-9 1-1 5, Holland 1-3 0-0 3, Colimerio 2-3 0-0 4, Andre 0-1 1-2 1, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 1-4 0-0 2, Isitua 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-17 52.

NORTH TEXAS (2-1)

Ousmane 1-3 4-4 6, Eady 1-6 0-0 3, Huntsberry 2-9 0-0 4, Perry 6-14 5-5 21, Scott 1-1 5-6 8, Martinez 2-4 4-9 10, Jones 2-6 0-2 4, Stone 1-2 2-2 5, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 20-28 61.

Halftime_North Texas 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 4-18 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Baker 1-4, Campbell 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Yap 0-2, Hill 0-3), North Texas 9-32 (Perry 4-10, Martinez 2-4, Scott 1-1, Stone 1-2, Eady 1-6, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-6). Rebounds_Fresno St. 22 (I.Moore 7), North Texas 34 (Martinez 9). Assists_Fresno St. 6 (I.Moore 2), North Texas 9 (Perry 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 22, North Texas 17. A_3,657 (10,500).

More for you
Written By