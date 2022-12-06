North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57

Ousmane 4-6 1-2 9, Eady 2-7 0-0 5, Huntsberry 5-15 1-2 11, Perry 4-14 10-10 22, Scott 3-5 0-1 6, Martinez 2-7 0-3 4, Stone 1-2 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-18 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title