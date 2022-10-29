North Texas 40, W. Kentucky 13

North Texas 17 3 0 20 \u2014 40 W. Kentucky 7 6 0 0 \u2014 13 First Quarter UNT_K.Horton 28 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 11:39. UNT_D.Ward 56 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 8:24. WKU_Simon 5 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 5:44. UNT_FG Mooney 39, 1:30. Second Quarter WKU_FG Narveson 43, 14:44. WKU_FG Narveson 32, 1:28. UNT_FG Mooney 20, :00. Fourth Quarter UNT_Ragsdale 5 pass from Aune (kick failed), 14:30. UNT_Adeyi 39 run (Mooney kick), 9:45. UNT_Ragsdale 11 run (Mooney kick), 2:22. ___ UNT WKU First downs 26 21 Total Net Yards 545 451 Rushes-yards 37-200 29-131 Passing 345 320 Punt Returns 0-0 2-0 Kickoff Returns 2-41 2-19 Interceptions Ret. 1-11 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-31-0 29-49-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-17 Punts 5-40.6 4-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-40 9-86 Time of Possession 29:23 30:37 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_North Texas, Adeyi 10-72, Ragsdale 12-65, Adaway 7-35, Earle 3-20, Roberts 1-10, Burns 1-3, Aune 3-(minus 5). W. Kentucky, Sanders 13-76, Ervin-Poindexter 11-61, Reed 5-(minus 6). PASSING_North Texas, Aune 21-29-0-322, Earle 2-2-0-23. W. Kentucky, Reed 29-49-1-320. RECEIVING_North Texas, Roberts 5-47, D.Ward 4-101, Horton 4-40, Maclin 2-61, Gumms 2-30, Ragsdale 2-12, Burns 1-25, Shorter 1-10, Smart 1-10, Adeyi 1-9. W. Kentucky, Corley 8-97, Hall 6-96, Davis 5-63, Mathison 4-58, Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Simon 1-5, Sanders 1-2, Beljan 1-0, Da.Smith 1-(minus 2). MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 29.