North Dakota uses trick plays to beat Western Illinois 34-10

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw one touchdown pass and North Dakota added two more scores off trick plays as the Fighting Hawks rolled to a 34-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Schuster was 21 of 32 for 274 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brock Boltmann early in the third quarter. Later in the third, quarterback Quincy Vaughn handed the ball to Boltmann, who tossed back to Vaughn for a 15-yard score to give North Dakota (3-4 1-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 31-10 lead.