North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Lee 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 7-16 0-2 15, Jones 3-4 2-4 9, San Antonio 2-4 2-3 7, Wrightsell 4-12 0-0 9, Wade 2-6 2-2 7, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1, Carper 1-1 0-0 3, Eaton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 7-13 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title