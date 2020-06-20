North Carolina still can't race while judge considers case

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has left in place an injunction barring a North Carolina Stock car racetrack from holding races.

The injunction was issued last week against Ace Speedway in Alamance County. That came after the speedway defied restrictions on large crowds implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

A crowd of roughly 2,000 attended a race held earlier this month, when the speedway posted a sign saying the race was being held “in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.”

At a court hearing Friday, speedway owners asked a judge to lift the injunction. They said they were taking precautions to protect spectator safety.

A county health director said that one person attending a May 30 race contracted COVID-19.

News outlets report that the judge left his injunction in place and said he will issue a final ruling on Wednesday.

State officials pushed to close the track after the Alamance County sheriff, Terry Johnson, said he would not cite the speedway. Johnson said he was concerned about the constitutionality of the governor's executive order barring crowds of larger than 25, as well as selective enforcement targeting the speedway.