CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot each had a double-double, and North Carolina pulled away in the last three minutes to beat Syracuse 81-75 on Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels (8-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) became the first men’s basketball program to play 1,000 regular-season ACC games. The Tar Heels are 708-292 and have the most wins in ACC history.