FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tshitenge 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Bailey 21 6-12 3-5 4-9 0 0 15
Holesinska 25 5-10 0-0 1-2 2 4 12
Kelly 23 2-8 0-2 0-2 3 2 4
Todd-Williams 21 3-6 1-1 0-4 0 1 7
Murray 6 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Tucker 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Watts 28 9-15 1-1 2-12 6 1 21
Young 12 0-1 4-4 3-4 1 5 4
Poole 21 6-10 3-4 6-6 1 1 15
Ustby 27 5-11 5-5 4-11 1 2 15
Zelaya 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 37-79 17-22 21-56 16 19 95

Percentages: FG 46.835, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Holesinska 2-5, Watts 2-6, Kelly 0-2, Ustby 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Todd-Williams 1, Watts 1, Poole 1, Ustby 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Bailey 2, Holesinska 2, Young 2, Tshitenge 1, Watts 1, Ustby 1)

Steals: 11 (Watts 5, Young 2, Ustby 2, Bailey 1, Kelly 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
HIGH POINT (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Deoul 16 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 5
Curran 27 9-20 5-6 0-8 1 4 28
Jordan Edwards 25 2-9 5-7 0-1 7 3 10
Jenson Edwards 34 3-5 0-0 1-5 4 2 9
McMichel 29 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 1 0
Bull 16 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 2 5
Johnson 9 0-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Meadows 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Scheier 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wright 10 2-5 2-2 0-1 0 3 7
Pifher 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Simmons 5 0-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Wyatt 16 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-59 15-19 6-29 14 21 70

Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Curran 5-14, Edwards 3-4, Deoul 1-2, Edwards 1-7, Bull 1-2, Wright 1-3, Wyatt 1-3, McMichel 0-1, Johnson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Curran 1, Edwards 1, McMichel 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Curran 5, Edwards 2, McMichel 2, Meadows 2, Wright 2, Edwards 1, Bull 1, Johnson 1, Simmons 1)

Steals: 2 (Deoul 1, Edwards 1)

Technical Fouls: None

High Point 32 11 14 13 70
North Carolina 14 24 24 33 95

A_0

Officials_Krystle Apellaniz, Daryl Humphrey, Billy Smith