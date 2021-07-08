No room for error with new Olympic team show jumping format DENNIS PASSA, AP Sports Writer July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 1:56 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, United States' McLain Ward, riding Azur, competes in the equestrian jumping competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ward returns to the U.S. equestrian show jumping team for the Tokyo Olympics, where they'll be a new wrinkle – three-person teams instead of four. It's part of an IOC directive to cut down on competitor numbers in some sports. It means that in the team show jumping event, they'll no longer be a fourth, or worst, score to throw out, making it easier for the public and television audiences to understand the scoring system as the event proceeds. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, from left, United States' Lucy Davis, Kent Farrington, McLain Ward and Elizabeth Madden celebrate after winning a silver medal in the equestrian team jumping competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ward returns to the U.S. equestrian show jumping team for the Tokyo Olympics, where they'll be a new wrinkle – three-person teams instead of four. It's part of an IOC directive to cut down on competitor numbers in some sports. It means that in the team show jumping event, they'll no longer be a fourth, or worst, score to throw out, making it easier for the public and television audiences to understand the scoring system as the event proceeds. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this May 28, 2021, file photo, Jessica Springsteen of the United States, on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations Cup horse jumping competition, in Rome. Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen, is the "youngster" is making her Olympic debut IN the U.S. equestrian show jumping team for the Tokyo Olympics, where they'll be a new wrinkle – three-person teams instead of four. It's part of an IOC directive to cut down on competitor numbers in some sports. It means that in the team show jumping event, they'll no longer be a fourth, or worst, score to throw out, making it easier for the public and television audiences to understand the scoring system as the event proceeds. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
The IOC spoke and international equestrian federation officials listened. So there'll be a new wrinkle to the high-profile team jumping competition at the Tokyo Games — three-person teams instead of four for the the first time at the Olympics.
That means the worst score won’t be thrown out, as it was in the four-person team format. And there'll be more pressure on the three riders to get it right on the jumping course or potentially see their team miss a medal chance.